MULLET MAN: 13-year-old Jacob Taylor is growing out his hair for a worthy cause.
DONATE: Meet teen trying to raise $1000 for mental health

Meg Gannon
9th Sep 2020 9:48 AM
WHAT is the relationship between mullets and mental health?

The answer to that equation is selfless 13-year-old Jacob Taylor, who will be growing out his hair into a mullet in an effort to raise $1000 for mental health awareness.

The Dalby teenager said he saw a post on Facebook for the Black Dog Institute's 'Mullets for Mental Health' initiative.

It was a no-brainer for the teen who, admittedly, has never grown a mullet before, but immediately put his hand up to contribute to the cause.

"It's a good cause and the word needs to be spread out a bit more to get more people knowing about it because of how many lives it can affect and does affect," he said.

"It's the silent killer."

His mum Rheanna Richters said her son was the first person to stand up and help someone in need, so it wasn't a surprise to her that Jacob was so willing to participate.

"I'm very proud that he wants to help out and make people aware of it," she said.

"There's a lot of younger people that suffer from mental illness these days, it's not just older people or people in their 20s.

"It's quite a few younger people as well that suffer."

Ms Richters said the cause was something close to their heart, and said it would mean the world to her and her son if they hit their goal.

"It would be pretty unreal if we could get the support behind him and get the funds to help them keep researching and provide the help that they do," she said.

Help Jacob reach his $1000 goal by following the link here.

