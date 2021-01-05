Dolphins’ pair on mend after surf club attack

Noosa Dolphins vice-captain Will Rogers and former Dolphin Charlie McKill were victims of a serious assault at Noosa Surf Club on New Year's Eve.

A police investigation is underway after the pair were allegedly assaulted at the Hastings St club about 7pm on New Year's Eve.

Dolphins' club president Donald McKill said the pair sustained "superficial" injuries but were doing "OK" days after the incident.

Noosa Dolphins duo glassed in surf club attack

"They both have superficial wounds but I think they are both alright," McKill told the Sunshine Coast Daily.

"From a player welfare perspective on and off the field, their safety is important to the club and they both seem OK.

"The injuries were superficial, small abrasions.

"They were very lucky."

Mr McKill said to his knowledge the two men did not know the alleged offender.

Mr Rogers is the club's A-grade vice-captain and McKill is a former player who now resides in Sydney.

The men were not wearing Noosa Dolphins gear at the time.

Mr McKill said both men had returned to work since the incident.

Mr Rogers declined to comment on Monday morning.

Noosa Police are investigating the attack which officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell said was "unprovoked".

He said the pair had been hit in the back of the head and side of the face respectively.

"They didn't see it coming, it was a totally unexpected, unprovoked incident," Sen-Sgt Cavell said on Monday.

"He hit one of them over the head with a glass and then hit the other one.

"I've seen the footage, he just walked up grabbed an empty glass and hit him in the back of the head."

Police understand the alleged attacker resides at a Brisbane address.