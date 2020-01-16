Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Dolphins found dead on Victorian beach

by Marnie Banger
16th Jan 2020 2:20 PM

Two dolphins whose species is rarely seen in waters off the Victorian coast have washed up on a beach in the state's southwest.

The two separate southern right whale dolphins have been found at East Beach in Port Fairy within the space of a month, the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has confirmed.

The second whale was reported to the department on Friday, but could not be found when its officers inspected the site that day.

Sightings of the species off the Victorian coast are extremely rare, the authority has confirmed.

DELWP Natural Environment Programs Officer Mandy Watson has urged anybody who spots a dead or injured whale or dolphin to contact the Whale and Dolphin Emergency Hotline on 1300 136 017.

"It's important for members of the public to call the line immediately when there is a sighting, as ocean tides often wash these mammals back out to sea," she said.

Ms Watson said if an whale or dolphin is found dead, DELWP can gather important scientific information about the marine mammals and what killed them.

They will then work with land managers and traditional owners to determine the best way to dispose of them.

department of environment dolphin dolphin death editors picks victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search and rescue operation underway at Blackall

        Search and rescue operation underway at Blackall

        Breaking Police, SES, and locals are searching for a 78-year-old woman, missing on a 3,200 hectare property at Blackall.

        Man fronts court for third time on same charge in three years

        premium_icon Man fronts court for third time on same charge in three...

        News AFTER being sentenced for the third time in three years for similar offences, the...

        Drug-driving daughter sends death threats to mum

        premium_icon Drug-driving daughter sends death threats to mum

        News Woman caught twice for drug driving left death threats to her mother

        What’s on: Chinchilla weekend events

        What’s on: Chinchilla weekend events

        News Chinchilla is kicking off the third weekend of the year with a variety events for...