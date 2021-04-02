Menu
APPEALING FOR INFORMATION: Police are continuing their investigations after a dog a vehicle were stolen from the Dalby Showgrounds on April 1. Picture: File
Crime

DOGNAPPING: Car, puppy, stolen from Dalby showgrounds

Sam Turner
2nd Apr 2021 2:15 PM
Dalby police are appealing for information after a small puppy and a Toyota Prado were stolen from the Dalby Showgrounds.

It’s believed about 2am on Friday, an unknown number of offenders made off with the vehicle with New South Wales licence plates about 2am.

Around the same time, a small Australian cattle dog was taken from the camping site.

Police are unsure whether the two thefts are connected.

The Toyota Prado was discovered several hours later with no damage at Gold Park Sporting Club in South Toowoomba.

The puppy is still missing, with police continuing their investigations.

If you have any information about these crimes, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

