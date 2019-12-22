Menu
Failure to exercise care over an animal.
Dog trapped in scorching car

Amber Gibson
22nd Dec 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 4:11 PM
A motorist was issued a notice for failing to exercise care over an animal after Police found a whimpering dog in the car.

About 9.30am Sunday December, 15, Police were patrolling the Woolworths car park at Mullumbimby when they could hear a dog whimpering coming from the area.

Upon investigation they detected a motor vehicle with a dog inside.

Checks on the ambient temperature inside the vehicle showed it was 38.2 degrees.

Witnesses identified that the owner of the vehicle had been absent for 10 minutes while the dog remained in the vehicle.

Police opened the vehicle and removed the dog.

The owners were located and issued an infringement for failing to exercise care of the dog.

