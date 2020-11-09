Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crystal Liston's new adopted dog, Hank with Tilly.
Crystal Liston's new adopted dog, Hank with Tilly.
Offbeat

Dog shakes hand of woman who saved him from death row

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ADOPTING a four-legged friend from an animal shelter has inspired an Ipswich woman to volunteer her own time to a rescue.

By the end of her first month, Crystal Liston had already saved a dog from death row.

Miss Liston, who adopted Hank (formerly Tank) five weeks ago, has been walking the dogs and helping out at the shelter from which she adopted her new friend.

"When we adopted Hank, we wanted to give back to Brave Companion Dog Rescue in Laidley because they don't get any government funding or anything at all - they struggle," Miss Liston said.

"We went crazy in the shelter, gurneyed everything out and disinfected everything and gave it a really deep clean.

"We're not big income earners but, when we can, we buy extra canned food or a bag of dog food in our grocery shop each week - every little bit helps."

Founded by dog lover Ludelle Milne, Lockyer Valley dog rescue was born 19 years ago and gives up to 12 dogs a roof, beds, meals, attention and the hope of a new forever home.

But, due to the number of dogs abandoned by owners, the rescue is almost always at capacity, always looking for volunteer dog-walkers and always open to those looking to adopt.

On Wednesday, a dog that had been adopted out had been dumped at a pound to be euthanised.

Moments after he was collected from death row, Drifter shook Crystal Liston's hand to thank her for saving his life.
Moments after he was collected from death row, Drifter shook Crystal Liston's hand to thank her for saving his life.

It was only because the microchip details still linked to the shelter that the team were notified and able to intervene.

"The owners no longer wanted him but, by luck, Ludelle was still on the microchipping details so (the pound) called her and told her what happened," Miss Liston said.

"She said 'you are not to put that dog down - I will pick him up'."

Miss Liston and her partner rushed to collect Drifer to return him to the shelter and, after climbing in the car, the dog offered a handshake.

"We got there and he was such a beautiful boy," Miss Liston said.

"I've been going back to visit him and walk him every day and giving him treats."
Drifter, who is vaccinated, is now available for adoption from Brave Companion Dog Rescue.

To find out more about him or the other dogs, call Ludelle on 0491727449.

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

More Stories

brave companion dog rescue
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs blaze forced family to evacuate home

        Premium Content Western Downs blaze forced family to evacuate home

        News RFS regional manager reveals massive operation undertaken by the heroic efforts of pilots, fireys, and dozer operators to get an impossible blaze under control in...

        Free help for Western Downs residents with land access issues

        Premium Content Free help for Western Downs residents with land access...

        News THE Land Access Ombudsman will be popping up in Chinchilla, Dalby, and Roma. FULL...

        Roma teen’s epic journey home from France during COVID

        Premium Content Roma teen’s epic journey home from France during COVID

        News THE 18-year-old Roma woman shares her turbulent journey home from France, and what...

        180+ PHOTOS: Chinchilla punters hit the track in style

        Premium Content 180+ PHOTOS: Chinchilla punters hit the track in style

        News MEGA photo gallery: Punters were dressed to impress at the Chinchilla Races on...