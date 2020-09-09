Menu
The RSPCA is appealing for anyone with information about a dog which was found with a bullet lodged in its elbow.
Dog might need leg amputated after bullet found in elbow

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
THE RSPCA is appealing for anyone with information about a dog which was found with a bullet lodged in its elbow.

RSPCA inspectors are investigating but any attempts to find an owner have been unsuccessful.

The male stray, believed to be about six-years-old, was found west of Brisbane on August 25.

 

The dog is expected to make a full recovery but one of his legs may need to be amputated.
He was discovered limping and X-rays showed a bullet was lodged in his elbow, which caused a fracture.

RSPCA spokesperson Emma Lagoon said the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

"Surgical assessment will determine the next steps for him as his injury is quite extensive and his leg may need amputation," she said.

"He's receiving all the care he needs right now.

"Although quite reserved and unsure when he first arrived, he's a pretty happy dog and we anticipate he will make a full recovery from his injuries."

As the matter is under investigation, details on exactly where the dog was found cannot be released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA Queensland 24/7 hotline on 1300 264 625 or email cruelty_complaints@rspcaqld.org.au

