An Amamoor woman was taken to hospital last night after she was bitten on the face by a dog.
Dog bites woman on face at Amamoor

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
24th Dec 2020 9:54 AM
An Amamoor woman was taken to hospital last night after she was bitten on the face by a dog.

The woman, in her 50s, suffered the injuries at a private residence in the Mary Valley township about 8pm.

She was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

