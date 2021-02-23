Dog attacks leave meter readers ‘scarred for life’

A gruesome dog attack to the body of one of the metre readers while he was at work.

Two electricity meter readers are recovering from separate serious dog attacks with an Energex Manager urging pet owners to be more responsible for their pets.

When electricity meter readers are working and dogs are left unrestrained it leaves the men and women doing their job at risk of being attacked.

Most recently two workers in Ipswich and Barcaldine were attacked by dogs while working, one being left with a horrific hand injury.

But there have been others, like a woman who was once dragged to the ground by a dog and her ear was nearly completely torn off of her skull.

Sickening attacks like this lead to the introduction of the safe entry policy which has reduced attacks by 40 per cent.

The attacks have become less frequent due to the introduction of a safety policy last year.

Energex's General Manager Customer & Market Operations Cloe Kernick says dog owners need to take responsibility for their pets.

"Dog attacks are traumatic and can have lasting effects on the physical and mental health of the victims and their families, some people are literally scarred for life," Ms Kernick said.

"Every day, meter readers go door-to-door on foot as part of their job so the risk is always front of mind for them and we hope that dog owners understand the part they play in keeping our people safe."

"Dog owners need to take responsibility for their pets for the safety of everyone walking in their neighbourhood, including meter readers doing their rounds."

The safe entry policy introduced in 2019 prevents crews and meter readers from entering yards where there are records of a dog on site which are not securely restrained.

"While we've seen a vast improvement in the last two years, meter readers are still being bitten by dogs and we need the community's help to stop these horrific incidents," Ms Kernick said.

Energex introduced an online registration and free SMS system to remind dog owners when a reader will be on their property.

"This gives them time to prepare for the meter reader's visit to ensure safe entry and avoid a skipped read."

"We understand that many people think their dogs wouldn't hurt a fly and the safe entry policy shouldn't apply to them, but you never know how pets are going to react to strangers and our people can't take any chances because we've seen some horrific injuries caused by small dogs who look harmless," Ms Kernick said.

Originally published as Dog attacks leave meter readers 'scarred for life'