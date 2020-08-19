Dog attack: ‘What if a child is next?’

A woman wants others to be more vigilant about securing their pets after a stray dog attacked her dog in his own yard

LISA Randle returned home one afternoon to find her dog covered in blood.

"I was walking towards him and I thought 'Why is he so dirty?' but it was blood all down his face, his ear, his cheek and his head had been bitten.

"He also had quite a deep slice on his front leg.

"As I'm walking towards him, he was cowering and petrified, like he was going to be in trouble."

Miss Randle, 35, soon realised that a stray dog had jumped her fence and attacked Hank, her 11-month-old American bulldog, in his own yard in Townsville.

Now she's afraid her children might be savaged next and is calling for dog owners to be more vigilant with securing their dogs.

Hank the 11-month-old American bulldog is recovering from being attacked in his own yard when a stray dog jumped the fence recently. Picture: Lisa Randle

"Loose dog posts are getting about as frequent and annoying to read as people asking if the dump is open," she wrote in a Townsville Facebook group.

"But this time the dog that was out jumped my fence and attacked my dog.

"It's not hard to make arrangements to keep your dog in your yard an if you think it is you're a brain dead moron and you shouldn't own a dog.

"My dog is now scared in his own back yard and I'm up for vet bills."

Miss Randle told the Courier Mail she believed the attack happened sometime between 12.30pm and 2.30pm August 4, when Hank was chained to a tree for a few hours in the backyard of her Bluewater home.

"We have a fenced yard, but I had also recently bought a perimeter collar to make sure he does not get out," she said.

One of the wounds 11-month-old American bulldog Hank sustained after a stray dog jumped the fence into Hank’s yard, attacking him while Hank was chained up. Picture: Lisa Randle

"This one day I had to work and I never put Hank on a chain or anything because I don't usually need to, but as the perimeter collar had not arrived yet I had him tied under a tree, where he could not get wrapped around anything."

The mum of three primary school-aged kids said a neighbour had kicked a stray dog out of their yard that same afternoon, with concerns a child could be attacked in their yard mounting.

"What if the kids had of been home and a dog gets in? Our neighbour's have young kids too who are often in our backyard.

"My dog was ripped open and it's cost me a few hundred dollars in vet bills, all from my dog just being in his own yard. … It makes it so much worse that my poor dog couldn't even get away."

Hank the 11-month-old American bulldog is recovering from being attacked in his own yard when a stray dog jumped the fence recently. Picture: Lisa Randle

Hank is on antibiotics and has had his neck drained after one of his wounds got infected, Ms Randle said.

Responding to the Facebook post, Tamara Maloney said owners should not have to worry about dogs getting in their yard.

"The fact these dogs came into your yard to attack frightens the hell out of me," she said.

"I'd be a nervous wreck, not only for my dog but for my kids."

Jason Rourke, who also commented, said it was possible a stray dog could end up dead if it jumped a fence and attacked a pet or person.

"It's only a matter of time before someone is so fed up they take matters into their own hands and kills one of these dogs that are always out, then what!? (sic)," he wrote.

"If you can't guarantee your yard is safe to keep your dogs in, don't own one!"

Hank the young American bulldog with his owner, Lisa Randle, of Townsville. Picture: Lisa Randle

Some neighbours are now so fearful they have decided to start locking their dogs up if they're not home.

"People need to realise what can happen if their dogs get out," Miss Randle said.

"Some can jump some fences and get into people's yards and we shouldn't have to worry about our dogs not being safe in their own yard."

A spokesman from the Townsville City Council said the attack is being investigated.

Originally published as Dog attack: 'What if a child is next?'