Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IDENTIFY THIS MAN: Dalby police are appealing to the public to help identify a man that could help with their inquiries. Picture: Contributed
IDENTIFY THIS MAN: Dalby police are appealing to the public to help identify a man that could help with their inquiries. Picture: Contributed
News

DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN: Dalby police appealing to public

Sam Turner
20th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DALBY police are searching for the identity of a man who can help with their investigations into the pollution in Myall Creek.

Video footage taken from a farm camera on Western Downs Regional Council land showed a man police would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Constable Mellissa Gibson said the man attended the area on September 24, which is subject to littering and illegal dumping.

Dalby police are appealing to public to help identify a man that could help with their inquiries. Picture: Contributed
Dalby police are appealing to public to help identify a man that could help with their inquiries. Picture: Contributed

“The suspect has observed a farm camera in the area, and attempted to cut through the cable, damaging it,” she said.

“Shortly after, oil believed to be contained within the drums on the back of the ute was poured down a drain, leading to Myall Creek.”

Police are now seeking the identity of the man and the vehicle to help with their investigations.

If you have any information, please contact Dalby police on 4996 9222, or Policelink on 131 444.

dalby police myall creek myall creek pollution western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Million-dollar farming opportunity up for sale in the Western Downs

        Premium Content Million-dollar farming opportunity up for sale in the Western...

        News A WESTERN Downs property ideal for local farmers looking to expand is on the market for $1.9 million.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top rated

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top...

        News IN A JOINT effort of love and support between families, the community, and staff ...

        Impending job cuts hinted at major Western Downs gas company

        Premium Content Impending job cuts hinted at major Western Downs gas company

        News ONE of the Western Downs’ largest employers is “reviewing its organisation...