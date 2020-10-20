DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN: Dalby police appealing to public

IDENTIFY THIS MAN: Dalby police are appealing to the public to help identify a man that could help with their inquiries. Picture: Contributed

DALBY police are searching for the identity of a man who can help with their investigations into the pollution in Myall Creek.

Video footage taken from a farm camera on Western Downs Regional Council land showed a man police would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Constable Mellissa Gibson said the man attended the area on September 24, which is subject to littering and illegal dumping.

“The suspect has observed a farm camera in the area, and attempted to cut through the cable, damaging it,” she said.

“Shortly after, oil believed to be contained within the drums on the back of the ute was poured down a drain, leading to Myall Creek.”

Police are now seeking the identity of the man and the vehicle to help with their investigations.

If you have any information, please contact Dalby police on 4996 9222, or Policelink on 131 444.