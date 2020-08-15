‘Disturbed, scared’: What our kids really think about pandemic

These kids wrote and drew about the raw emotions they’ve been feeling since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Queensland children have revealed how they feel about the coronavirus represented in artwork.

"Disturbing", "worried", and "like being in jail" were some of the words Year 5 students have used to describe their time in lockdown due to COVID-19, however one Brisbane class agreed the virus would "go away if we listened to the government".

The students at St Paul's College in Bald Hills said although the virus had changed their lives and made them uncertain about their and their family's future, the children found many positives during the lockdown, including less air pollution and more family time.

Saint Paul’s College Year 5 pupils showcase their COVID-inspired artwork. Picture: Jamie Hanson

"It felt weird to see stuff on TV and I freaked out a bit about the death toll rising," Charlie White said.

Kimberley Boag-Hodgson said the toilet paper shortage was "confusing", wondering why people were stockpiling toilet paper over food, while Neha Bhat said the coronavirus taught people to value frontline workers.

"When we first went into lockdown we couldn't go to the park or see our friends or anything and it felt kind of like being in jail. My favourite thing is sport and I couldn't really do that because of the parks being closed," Ryder McCarthy said.

Saint Paul’s pupils (top left to right) Kimberley Boag-Hodgson, Neha Bhat, Emma Jackson, Arif Islam, (bottom row) Senna Nowlan, Hils Baldwin and Charlie White. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Arif Islam’s drawing

Arif Islam

"I felt the Coronavirus was kind of good and bad. The good was that there was not as much pollution and there were less people out littering and the bad was being inside and the virus will take a long time to go away."

Charlie White’s drawing

Charlie White

"It felt weird to see stuff on TV and I freaked out a bit about the death toll rising. I went from a very busy schedule doing sport and then just going to nothing, watching movies and doing home learning."

Emma Jackson’s drawing.

Emma Jackson

"I was really scared my cousins and grandparents were going to get the virus. I was nervous and scared and was watching the news and didn't want that to happen.

Hils Baldwin’s drawing.

Hils Baldwin

"Too many things were cancelled and the government has gone a bit too far about it about how they're forcing people to mask but I think the positive side of coronavirus is there is less air pollution and people are more hygenic and you get to spend more time with family.

"I'm just a bit angry because in a couple of weeks I'm supposed to go on holiday but now they're shutting borders I'm not doing that.

Sienna Nowlan’s drawing.

Sienna Nowlan

"I felt worried and scared because I kept thinking I was going to get coronavirus. I kept being worried about my family. Kept relying on scientists they will get a result.

Kimberley Boag-Hodgson’s drawing.

Kimberley Boag - Hodgson

"My drawing is about at the beginning when everyone went for toilet paper instead of food. I got a bit confused on that because I thought people would choose food over toilet paper. I didn't really enjoy online learning as much because the only way I could talk to my friends was through technology and that meant even more screen time.

Neha Bhat’s drawing.

Neha Bhat

"I felt confused because so many things had changed since coronavirus started and I felt lost and I didn't know what to do. At school everyone's so serious about coronavirus and its disturbing. I also kind of felt happy because we were valuing the doctors that were helping us getting us through the coronavirus. When I was at home it was comforting because I knew my family was safe.

