Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore today

by Staff writers
17th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore :

BELLERBY, Lewis Charles | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 9:10 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DAOUD, Quinn; CUBBY-ROADLEY, Rhys; PAPASTERGOU, Chris; THOMPSON, Leah; MARSH, Jake; WITTINGSLOW, Lyndon; BELL, Ross; McGILVERY, Barry; INGLEY, Bayley; LAMBETH, Kate; McCOMBIE, Phillip; SALMON, Alexander; JAMES, Steven; COBBO, Whardin; HOLTON, Mark; O'CONNOR, Kane (Commonwealth) | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ADAMS, Beaudine Denis Colin | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Anthony Graham | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore, December 17

More Stories

maroochydore district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More storms forecast after southeast saturated

        Premium Content More storms forecast after southeast saturated

        Weather Queenslanders are being warned to brace for the possibility of widespread thunderstorms following days of destruction in the southeast, with only the far southwest of...

        NAMED: Dalby’s shocking attacks in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Dalby’s shocking attacks in 2020

        Crime FROM police assaults to coward punches, here are some of the most shocking attacks...

        Southwest Qld communities receive second bite of relief

        Premium Content Southwest Qld communities receive second bite of relief

        Community A PARTNERSHIP between Goondir Health Services and an Australian food rescue...

        Qld employers won’t rule out compulsory vaccination

        Premium Content Qld employers won’t rule out compulsory vaccination

        Health Big Queensland employers leave door open to ‘no jab, no job’ rule