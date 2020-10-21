Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 21
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
21st Oct 2020
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

OBIKWELU, Frank; BELL, Peter Brian; MINCZANOWSKI, Mark; GRAHAM, Peter; CHALMERS, Gordon Douglas | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BIRD; BOTON; BRAIN; ELWELL; FOX; GOOLEY; GUNES; HOLLIS; JOHANSEN; JONES; KUHN; KUMAR; MILLET; MOSTYN; NOVAK; ROMA; SAKARIA; SAMARANAYAKE; SAWYER; SILVIA; SIOLO; WILSON; YANKO | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AMETE; BLAKE; EDMONDSTONE; MARSH; PANGARIS; SPENCER; WILLIAMSON; LEONARD; RYAN; VAEVAEMAKI | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

KING, Samuel Ian | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEHRENDORFF, Keith Leslie | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BROWN, Margaret Joan; DANIELS, Raymond Luke; SWANSON, Jarrod Andrew | Judge Barlow QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WRIGHT, Wayne Francis; JEFFS, Jacob Thomas | Judge Byrne QC | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

COHEN, Alexander James | Judge Byrne QC | Court 11 Floor 5 | 11:15 AM | (Sentence)

PALMER, Donald Roy | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 21

