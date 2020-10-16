Menu
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

YANKO, Wayne John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITKEN; COLLETTE; CREEN; DAVIES; GRAHAM; GREER-MANNERS; GREGORY; KEATING; KIELY; MCADAM; O'CONNOR; PRAMSCHUFER; RAFTER; ROBINSON; ROEBUCK; ROSS; SCHIPP; SHEPHERD; SMUCK; STEEDMAN; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PARK; PALMER; GBORIE; ENOSA; MUNDY; VADAKKAN; TIMMONS; DOHERTY; BARKER; JOSEPHS; DEMAINE; BONNER; JOHANSEN; RAMONI; JAMES; POTORU; BELL; ATKINSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BOND; DUMBLE; RATTAI; SCHOFIELD | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

NEWMAN, Bradlee Scott; TAWHAI, Jordan Khan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIS, Tamara Dianne | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HARRISON, Christopher John | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TESIC, Ivan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Probation Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRINDLEY, James Edward; EDDY, Mark John | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

SARAGOSSI, Lewis | Judge Muir | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BISHOP, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi; WILSON, Allan James | Judge Muir | Court 11 Floor 5 | 2:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 16

court list district court

