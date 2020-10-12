Menu
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Everybody appearing at Brisbane District Court

by Staff writers
12th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DOBSON, Christopher; CHALMERS, Gordon Douglas | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOSE, Dipjit | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CLEWLEY-KLEMSTEN; LORD; MINOR; PARK | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

SIMPSON; WATERS; NYE; WALKER; LUDWIG; SALTER; SPREADBOROUGH; BEAUCHAMP; ALLEN; SMITH; DAVIS; LUDWIG; PETERSON; THORNBURN | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PRASAD; SCHOUTEN; CRAMB; FRANCIS; WILLIAMS; SALLISBURY; GOULD | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

DEEN, Kevin Raymond | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MILLER, James Currie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

KRAUSE | Judge Jones | Court 31 Floor 8 | 2:30 PM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DICKSON, Murray John; LUAL, Angok Tong; KRSTEVSKI, Jack Isaac | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOPKINS, Isaac David Edward Douglas | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MCKELLAR | Judge Rinaudo | Court 6 Floor 4 | 1:15 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

IMHOFF, Neil Raymond | Judge Porter QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ROMA CALLOVER | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CEITINN, Stiofan; EAST, Daniel Alan; EAST, Aaron Colin; MERLEHAN, Theresa Faye | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PEARCE, Daniel Hugh | Judge Barlow QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 12

