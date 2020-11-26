Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
26th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

WOFFENDEN, Richard James; TAHANA, Wonda Jennifer | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

BROWN, Sean Robert | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ORD, Whitney Joyce; BLATCH, Kerri Irene | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM;BARNEY;BISHOP;BLADE-HARKER;BOJAROWSKI;BUCKLEY;COOLWELL;FITZPATRICK-BROWNE; GILL; GRITT; HICKEY; HUYNH;JENKIN;MALE;MARTIN;MCKENNA;MOORE;PEARSON;RAMSAY; RYAN; SPOONER;STENNER; SYED; TOLHURST;VOLK;WILLIAMSON;WILSON;WINIATA;WYBORN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BUCHAN; JEFFERIES; SINGLETON; SUYASH; WALSH | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DUX, Scott Anthony | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CARR, Jay Aaron | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOBOLEWSKI, Benjaman | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HARRIS, Jeromy Lee | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 8:30 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SINGH, Amandeep | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CORCORAN, Ben Joseph; SHELTON, Dante | Judge Lynham | Court 19 Floor 6 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

FARRELL, Scott Andrew | Judge Lynham | Court 19 Floor 6 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANTHOULAS, Stan | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Gordon Lance | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TORRENS, Richard James; FISHER, Kyle Reece | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

PRASAD, Jai Zamah | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GORE, Craig Kirin | Judge Byrne QC | Court 19 Floor 6 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 26

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs baker lost three houses to drug addiction

        Premium Content Western Downs baker lost three houses to drug addiction

        Crime A FORMER Airlie Beach tradie and Western Downs baker’s crippling drug addiction resulted in him losing three homes, an acreage block in the Whitsundays, and his job.

        200+ PLANTS: Woman sentenced after Western Downs drug raid

        Premium Content 200+ PLANTS: Woman sentenced after Western Downs drug raid

        Crime A WESTERN Downs woman told police they “couldn’t hate a girl for trying” after she...

        MEGA GALLERY: 300+ photos from Roma Cup

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 300+ photos from Roma Cup

        News WHILE it was a bit different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, The...

        Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        Premium Content Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        News Qld borders reopening sees state set for $600m windfall