District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 23
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
23rd Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ABREU; BEHRENDORFF; DRAPER; GRANZ GLENN; HEALY; HELLWIG; JOHNSTONE; JONES; KINGSTON; LEE; LLOYD; LONGHURST; LUDWIG; MCDOUGALL; MINOR; ROBINSON; SALTER; SEVERS; SMITH; THORNTON; TYSON; VIRK; WATSON; WHATMORE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerri Irene | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAILEY; GREGORY; JONES; LYNCH; MACKAY; RUSS; THORNTON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MOREHU, Hiria Marianne; HERLIHY, Kiara Louise | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SHADFORTH, Nerida Lee | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

MASSEY, Wade Walter | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WARD, John Douglas | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

DIETE | Judge Muir | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

AHERN; DARCY; MUNN; RUSSELL; TARATOA | Judge Muir | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)

CHARLEVILLE CIRCUIT | Judge Muir | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

JACKSON-KNAGGS, Allister James | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

JENKINS, Mark Paul | Judge Williamson QC | Court 7 Floor 4 | Not Before 10:45 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TRUONG | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DAVIDSON, Kenneth Jack; DO, Thanh Trung; RELIA, Zachary Allen-Ashley; ATKINSON, Christopher Michael; BELL, Michael Robert | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

