District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 20
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
20th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PHILLIPS, Cordal Te Rangihaiata | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BLACKADDER, Ryan; DAVIS, Allan Thomas; TAWIL, Mousa | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT; BRYANT; CHALMERS, A; CHALMERS, M; CLARK; COLLIER; DAVIES; HERROD; HICKEY; JENKIN; KAVANA; LEE; LITTLE; MITCHELL; SYED; TRATT; VORSTER | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAHAM; AITAU; ANNING; BEAN; BLATCH; BUCKINGHAM; DUDAREC; FELLAS; JONES; KLEASE; KRAUSE; KUMAR; LEE; LEWIS; LUAL; MCCARTHY; MCDOUGALL; MCKEEN; MIDDLETON; MURRAY; PERRY; ROBERSON; RYAN; SADDLIER; TOMLIN; WHITE, D; WHITE, L; WOOD; MACKRILL; GRIFFITHS; KALOTAI | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MASSEY, Wade Walter | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

CHRISTENSEN, Jai David | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MURRAY, Dean Thomas | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GLOVER, Lindsay Paul; HODGSON, Darran James | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Rosengren | Court 32 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

