Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 19
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 19
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PHILLIPS, Cordal Te Rangihaiata | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CORCORAN, Ben Joseph; BEESLEY, Stephanie Iris | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DAVIS; RILEY; MAMARA; MCKENNA; SMITH | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

APECHE; HECKENBERG; HOWARD; HUNI; KIM; KINGSTON; MANNING; MCKEEN; MIDDLETON; ORD; PARRY; POLJAK; SAWYER; | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PAYNE, Matthew David Scott | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GARDINER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

HERVEY BAY CIRCUIT | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 1:30 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

PRACY, Cory Jai, CSONTOS, Tamas | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HILL, NATHANIEL Christopher | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MANWARRING | Judge Kefford | Court 12 Floor 5 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ELDER, Laurance James; O'LOAN Garth Anthony; ELDER, David Alan | Judge Lynham | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ADCOCK, Peter Aron | Judge Lynham | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 19

More Stories

court list crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gas companies address mystery ‘explosion’

        Premium Content Gas companies address mystery ‘explosion’

        News MULTIPLE gas companies have responded to Western Downs residents’ concerns of a well ‘explosion’.

        NAB branches across south west Qld close due to bomb threats

        Premium Content NAB branches across south west Qld close due to bomb threats

        Breaking NATIONAL Australia Banks across the Western Downs, Maranoa, have closed due to a...

        Cause of horrific Taroom fatal revealed

        Premium Content Cause of horrific Taroom fatal revealed

        News HEARTBREAKING scenes unfolded on the Leichhardt Highway after a driver collided...

        Council form crucial alliance to ensure water security

        Premium Content Council form crucial alliance to ensure water security

        Council News A VITAL water alliance has been struck by the Western Downs Regional Council to...