Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 17
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 17
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
17th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

GARDINER, Michael Caine | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BROWN, Sean Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JONES, Leon Anthony; SMITH, Daniel Allen; SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALATIPI; BANK; BROWN; BUDAK; CURRIE; DALEY; DOBOLEWSKI; EARL; ERTEL; FLIER; IUSITINI; LIAPIS; MCDONALD; PARWEZ; RAMSAY; ROCKE; UNGERER; WARD; WERNERSON; WILTON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BRETT; COWLES | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

GREEN, Renae Louise | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

UPOKO, Brendan; SIMPSON, Alexander Albert | Judge Dearden | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

NTAWANKA, John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 17

More Stories

court list crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning drinks behind the wheel land Miles dad in court

        Premium Content Morning drinks behind the wheel land Miles dad in court

        News THIS Miles dad made the costly decision to drink on a morning drive from Chinchilla to Miles. DETAILS:

        Raid uncovers small grow operation in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Raid uncovers small grow operation in Chinchilla

        News AN ELDERLY woman faced court after police uncovered a small grow operation in her...

        Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        Premium Content Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        News Premier warns travellers from Adelaide of possible travel restrictions

        REVEALED: Surprising southwest knife crime statistics

        Premium Content REVEALED: Surprising southwest knife crime statistics

        News A SOUTHWEST police Inspector has some stern and frank words for young people who...