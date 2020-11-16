Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 16
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 16
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

GARDINER, Michael Caine | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

DICKSON, Scott Morgan;HEALY, Jaimie Maree;LEE, Been;O'HARE, William Robert; SINGH, Jaideep;TOBY, Justinta Joyce | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITAU; BLACKADDER;BOURKE; CAMPIONE; CONG;DADDO; FOWKE;HARRISON; HARRY; MARKHAM; MARKOVSKI;MURCOTT; PLAYER; ROBERTSON; ROBINSON; SULLIVAN;SUTTIE;TEOHAERE; VU;WARCON;WICHMANN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; HERLIHY; NADOVSKI; SHIN; SHADFORTH | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

APRILE, Laura | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OBIKWELU, Frank Nzube | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PILOT | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CLARKE, David Oliver | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Kane Alan; PIMENTEL, Pablo Ludwid Tan | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Jonathan | Judge Lynham | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 16

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stolen car from Toowoomba spotted in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Stolen car from Toowoomba spotted in Chinchilla

        News Have you seen these people? In what seems to be two unrelated incidents, multiple cars were stolen from Rockville addresses while the residents were home – with one car...

        Increase in bites as colonies of bats flock to Western Downs

        Premium Content Increase in bites as colonies of bats flock to Western Downs

        News HEALTH expert warns residents to leave injured bats and flying foxes to...

        Funding boost to 15 Western Downs community groups

        Premium Content Funding boost to 15 Western Downs community groups

        News COMMUNITY groups are integral to the fabric of country towns, prompting council to...

        Goondir’s Chevy coffee van rolls into Cherbourg for NAIDOC Week

        Premium Content Goondir’s Chevy coffee van rolls into Cherbourg for NAIDOC...

        News COLD frappés and hot coffees from Goondir’s Chevy Coffee van were sold in Cherbourg...