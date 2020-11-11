Menu
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
11th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MINCZANOWSKI, Mark Paul | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALGIE; BANDA; COUCHY; KENICHI; LORD; REA; HUBBER; SYMONS; WHEELER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

AMETE-AFAMASAGA; BAKER; BEECHER; BLADE-HARKER; BLAKE; BROWN; CASTLES; CHAN; FUTCHER; GARDINER; GRAHAM; HOLLIS; HURREN; KHAN; KIM; MATO; MUSGROVE; NOVAK; NTAWANKA; PHILLIPS; RAE; ROMA, E; ROMA, W; WONG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MALLET, James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

FLANAGAN, Joshua John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MCGEADY | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 26 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PARSONS, Natalie Marie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HUNTER, Stuart Henderson | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

O'CONNOR-COMBER, Jack; BUSH, Shannon Lee | Judge Coker | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CORRIE, Brendon Fredrick | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 11

