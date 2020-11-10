Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 10
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
10th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CLARKE; COX, C; COX, J; DUX; EARL; EVANS; GRAVESON; MAGUIRE; PRAMSCHUFER; PUIA; RUTTER; RYAN; SCANLAN; LORENZO; TURNER; WILLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DRAKE; DOODSON; FAHAD; GEBREZGI; GRIBBEN; KAHLER; MANN; SMITH, D; SMITH, J; WESSLING; WONG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PANAGARIS, Dimitrious | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUNNE, Stephen | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

MALLET, James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

FLANAGAN, Joshua John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PARSONS, Natalie Marie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HALLIDAY, Gregory Robert | Judge Reid | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SOFTLEY, Shannon Jay; MARGETTS, Stephen Jesse Ward; MCDONALD, Mark Donald; WIGFULL, Helene Irene | Judge Long S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SULLIVAN, Tyra Jade | Judge Coker | Court 7 Floor 4 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

BANKS, Gordon Keith | Judge Coker | Court 7 Floor 4 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITAU, Topa | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

