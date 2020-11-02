Menu
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
2nd Nov 2020 6:32 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DUNNE, Stephen Anthony | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALEXANDER; BLOWES; CARTWRIGHT; CRAMB; DAWSON; HANSEN; HARTWIG; MCLEAN; MOORE; PATON; PETERSON; ROOM; TAVELLA; WALKER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABREU; CURRIE; DZIDUCH; SHAW; SHILLINGSWORTH; WILSON; LUCEY; PAIN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DOLAN, Ross John; MATTHEWS Christopher John; URBANO, Leigh John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CROSBY, Benjamen Lukas | Judge Richards | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

CASEY, William Tetiria Mohaka; MAMATTA, Ila Jnr | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BROWN, Nathan Brian | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGDEN, Ben Alexander | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TIDDY, Rohan Lockhart | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

YAQUBI, Mohammed Ali | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

THORNTON, Gordon James | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

