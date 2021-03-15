Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
15th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BOOTH, Curtis Charles; MOLLES, Liam Alexander; BIBBY, Belinda Jane; IM-NGUYEN, Jordan Seong-Hyun Dat; SINGLETON, Craig Aaron | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AGOTH; BLAIR; CONFORTI; CYMER; DANIEL; DONNELLY; EDHOUSE; HAN; JACKSON; JOHNTSON; KARAMANIS; LAKE; LAVERIE; MACKAY; MALLETT; MANON; MAYOYA; MCGOVERN; POPE; POTORU; SINGH; SLADE; TUT; URUAMO; ZANZETTA; ZHANG | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CHIBI; SINGH; SULLINGS; WOODWARD; DE VRIES; HAYDEN | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Oliver James McDonald | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT, Graham Edward; DODWELL, Andrew Joseph | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

THORNTON, Gordon James | Judge Everson | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce; NISABWE, Emmanuel | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WHITE, Luke Baines | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SAWYER, Mark Andrew | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GEIGER, Wayne Vincent | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LEITCH, Melanie Kirsten | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PARRY, James Lindsay; GYEMORE-COBBO, Sharna Desima Blanch; SMUCK, Peter William | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 15

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GoFundMe made for Western Downs toddler after shock drowning

        Premium Content GoFundMe made for Western Downs toddler after shock drowning

        News A fundraising campaign has been created to aid the family of a two-year-old girl who tragically drowned in a Western Downs dam.

        Teen injured after nasty quad bike rollover in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Teen injured after nasty quad bike rollover in Chinchilla

        News Paramedics rushed to reports the teenager had been injured in a crash at a private...

        Dalby teen arrested for allegedly abusing police

        Premium Content Dalby teen arrested for allegedly abusing police

        Crime Police attended a residence in relation to another matter, where it’s alleged the...

        Council to erect huge tourist attraction in Western Downs

        Premium Content Council to erect huge tourist attraction in Western Downs

        Council News Jandowae will receive a brand new promotional art piece to encourage tourism in the...