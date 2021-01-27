Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 27
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 27
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
27th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HEALY, Jaimie Maree | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HUTSON; MACKAY; ZERVOS; ASHFORD; CLAIR; CONOLEY; ISSAK; LAVERIE; NEWHAM; ROGERS; ROPER; VANZETTA | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

LEACH; BROOKS; WILSON; POPE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JAMES, Reece | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PARWEZ, Syed Moiz Nabil | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Richards | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NOCKE-CAMERON, Joshua Thomas; DOWNEY, Kenneth Norman | Judge Richards | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 27

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla Netball Inc takes out Australia Day award

        Premium Content Chinchilla Netball Inc takes out Australia Day award

        News Empowering and supporting women across the District, Chinchilla Netball Inc has created a safe and fun environment for women of all ages and skillets nabbing them an...

        VOICE FOR FARMERS: Local drought angel awarded in Canberra

        Premium Content VOICE FOR FARMERS: Local drought angel awarded in Canberra

        News Drought Angels founder and director Natasha Johnston said winning Queensland’s...

        NAMED, SHAMED: Dalby woman faces court for animal neglect

        Premium Content NAMED, SHAMED: Dalby woman faces court for animal neglect

        Crime A Western Downs woman became the focus of an RSPCA investigation when her dog was...

        DRUG RAIDS: Eight arrested in month-long Chinchilla sting

        Premium Content DRUG RAIDS: Eight arrested in month-long Chinchilla sting

        Crime A month long operation targeting drug supply in Chinchilla has led to 14 charges...