Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 20

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MACKAY CIRCUIT | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 8:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

RYAN, Craig David; PARKER, Samantha Lea | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CARTWRIGHT; CONNOR; CURRIE; DOBSON; DOUGLAS; DU; FRANCIS; HEALY; KUHN; LANDER; NISBET; OTTAVIANO; ROMA; ROOTS; SAVAGE; WEGENER; WERNERSON; | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GENN; GRBIC; HARRIS; HARVEY; JACKSON; MCGUIRE; SHERIDAN; TUATO; WARD | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

SAMPSON, Ryan; TOLHURST, Daniel Jay | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HALLIDAY, Gregory Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HERVEY BAY CIRCUIT | Judge Everson | Court 38 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

RENWICK, Jason Scott | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JENKINS, Mark Paul | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LLOYD, Marshall Jacob | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 11:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KAHLER, Anna Catherine; WILSON, Mitchell James | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHARLEVILLE CIRCUIT | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DUX, Scott Anthony | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GALLAGHER, Karen Renay | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

