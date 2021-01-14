Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
14th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

COOLWELL, Emily | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON;BAKER;BEAVER;BISHOP;BLADE-HARKER;BOJAROWSKI;BUCHAN;BUCKLEY;COOLWELL, Lance;DEMPSEY;EIBY;GARRATT;GILL;GRADY;GRITT;HUISH;INGLIS;JENSEN;MAGGIO;MANNING;MCKENNA;SMITH;TOBY;WALSH;WILSON;IRONS; GRAHAM;DAVEY; FAZIL | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG, Rick James; SINGLETON, Craig Aaron | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPBELL;DAVIS;IBRAHIM;IM-NGUYEN;RYE-JENSEN;SHARKEY;ZANATTA | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

HILL, Braedy Adam | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO | Judge Reid | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

LEWIS, Brae | Judge Burnett | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 14

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla man pulled over, busted dealing multiple drugs

        Premium Content Chinchilla man pulled over, busted dealing multiple drugs

        Crime A middle-aged Chinchilla man has been charged with allegedly supplying dangerous drugs after being pulled over by police. DETAILS:

        READER REWARDS: Dear reader, we got through 2020 thanks to you

        Premium Content READER REWARDS: Dear reader, we got through 2020 thanks to...

        News How to get even more out of your digital subscription to our site

        ‘National concern’: Highly infectious cluster grows to six

        Premium Content ‘National concern’: Highly infectious cluster grows to six

        Health Two people mysteriously catch the highly-infectious UK strain

        Dental assistant refused to hand over meth pipe

        Premium Content Dental assistant refused to hand over meth pipe

        Crime A medical professional who refused to hand over a meth pipe to police faced...