District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 10
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
10th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

JENSEN, Karl Peter | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CARR, Jay Aaron | Judge Rackemann | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HOMES, Michael Kay | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SAWDEN, Mitchell Andrew | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TREMBATH; SILVER; BELKHI; BOON; FIRIC; FOGGIN; O'CONNOR; OGBORNE; PETTIGREW; RICHARDS; STEPHENS | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BROWN; CURRIE; DONNELLY; ELAYOUBY; GREGORY; GRIFFIN; HENLEY-SMITH; HUYNH; KELIHER; KUHN; MARTIN; OBRIEN; PINCHIN; PIVAC; POSCHELK; STEEN; STONE; TAVELLA, A; TAVELLA, M; TUATO | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GUNN, John Robert | Judge Rosengren | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

MOHAMMED, Nuh Uzair | Judge Fantin | Court 23 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHAN, Laurence Ka Lok | Judge Loury QC | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

O'CALLAGHAN, Peter Troy | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

court court list

