District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 14
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
14th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DICKSON, Scott Morgan;LYMAR, Steven Dean;SUEY, Montell Malcolm;TAVELLA, Kayla Maree | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

APPLEBY;BAILEY;BALFOUR;CELONA;CHRISTOFFELSZ;DADDO;EVANS;FOXALL;HEILBRONN;LEONARD;LORD;MACKAY;MUNRO;MURCOTT;OSBORNE;RYAN;SHEGOG;SHIN;SINGH;SOUTHERN;STEEDMAN;STREPELIAS;SULLIVAN;TUDMAN;TYSON;WOHLMAN; | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEENLEIGH MATTER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

BARKER, Joel Wayne; OTTESEN, Kelly Leigh; PHILLIPS, Douglas Allan | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MURJAN MATAN, Yusuf | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SAWYER, Sean Robert | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GOWER, Nicholas Clive | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Luke | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 12:30 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ERSKINE, Aaron David | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WIGHT-MADRID, Alex Baylie | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARREN, Adrian Mark; CHECCHETTO, Fabiano Lorenzo; HOLLIER, Natasha Jane; YUSUF, Liban | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

