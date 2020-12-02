Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 2
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 2
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
2nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PRASAD, Jai Zamah | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STUBBS, Colinda Leonora | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALGIE; AMETE-AFAMASAGA; BABOS; BELL; BLAKE; COUCHY; ELAYOUBY; HAYWARD; HINDOM; HOLLIS; JONES; KENICHI; KUHN; LABROOY; LEIS; NUR ABDI; PONTING; SALTNER; SILVIA; SYMONS; THORNTON; VORSTER; WELLER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BAIRD; BAKER; INGLIS; BARNES; CRAWFORD; DU; EVANS; SOUTHERN; GALLAGHER; STEVENS; TOMASELLO | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

HUNI, Semisi | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIES, Benjamin Leyland | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

FRANCIS, Trent Robert | Judge Rackemann | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PORTER, Jeffrey James | Judge Rackemann | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

O'DEMPSEY; MCVEIGH | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT, Michael | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BUNDABERG CIRCUIT | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

BOND, Djorna Karl Owen; CHAPMAN, Joseph Wayne; HORSBURGH; Mervyn Henry; ORD, Justin Clayton; ORD, Whitney Joyce | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHALMERS, Alicia Joy Monique; CHALMERS, Mark Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CHARLEVILLE MATTER | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHARLEVILLE MATTER | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SIRETT, Aidan James | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

COLLIER, John Wayne Nathan | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SINGH | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 16 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 2

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sacrifice and strategy: Secrets behind 88 years of business success

        Premium Content Sacrifice and strategy: Secrets behind 88 years of business...

        Business This local business has relied mainly on good recommendations, word of mouth, and newspaper advertising to get the word out about their work. Here’s why it worked so...

        REVEALED: Dalby’s best young worker under 25 for 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: Dalby’s best young worker under 25 for 2020

        Business AFTER hundreds of votes were cast, Dalby’s Best Young Worker under 25 for 2020 has...

        Alleged Chinchilla meth kingpin taken down after major raids

        Premium Content Alleged Chinchilla meth kingpin taken down after major raids

        News DRUG TAKEDOWN: A Chinchilla woman has been charged with 168 drug trafficking...

        SCORCHER: When record breaking temps will hit Dalby area

        Premium Content SCORCHER: When record breaking temps will hit Dalby area

        Weather THE Western Downs is set to be toasted by a relentless heatwave this week according...