District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 27
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
27th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

GROTT, Tarquin Vincent; HILL, Douglas Jeffrey; SCHEFE, Nykisha Anne; DUCKER, Rhet; PICKTHORNE, Chennae Marie Ash-lei | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ADAM; ALLEYNE; BRENNAN; BROOKS; BROWN; CARUANA; CONG; COOK; DAHLSTROM; DU; EDSER; FOWKE; HALAUFIA; HARP; HAYWARD, J; HAYWARD, K; HOMES; KERR; LUDWIG; MAHONEY; MANNERS; MASON-WEBB; NETTER; O'CONNELL; OSBORNE; PETTITT; PLATTS; RICHARDS, J; RICHARDS, C; RIKI-WREN; STAMP; THOMPSON; TURNER, N; TURNER, A; TUT; TYSON; URUAMO; UZOMA; VU; WALTERS; WOOD; PERRY | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ALLEN; ADAMS; PARKER; AHMED; NGUYEN; DEVECCHI; ELERS; WALL | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PARKER, Samantha Lea | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOLLIS, Richard Henry | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BOND; DUMBLE; SCHOFIELD; RATTAI | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

SEARL, James | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

LUAL, Emmanuel | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MURJAN MATAN, Yusuf | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SOUTHPORT MATTERS | Judge Kent QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SOUTHPORT MATTERS | Judge Kent QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

STEEDMAN; ABRAHAM | Judge Kent QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

SMITH, Riley Daniel; ROBINSON, Stewart Bruce | Judge Kent QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

SHERIDAN, Oisin Patrick | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MILLETT, Anthony Francis; MATO, Amber Martha | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOJAROWSKI, Shane Allan | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PONTING, Daniel | Judge Dann | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

NISSEN, Jarrod Anthony | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

