Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 23
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 23
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
23rd Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

GLADSTONE MATTER | Judge Smith | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STEVENS, Charity; DE SALLE, Julian Zac; BIRD, Geoffrey James; SEARL, James David; WILLIAMS, Nina Katherina | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DONNELLY; FRANGIEH; KYNUNA; MAUIGOA; MCDONALD; NGUYEN; TUCKER; VU | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BEHRENDORFF; BOTTOMLEY; CHAMBERS; CHANDLER; CYMER; EVANS; FAULKNER; HANSEN; HOPKINS; KEATING; KIMBER; MCGOVERN; NIEMEYER; PENAHERRERA SANCHEZ; RUTTER; RYKE; SOUTHERN; SULLINGS; WALDORFF; WANN; WATSON; WICHMANN; WILLIAMS; YANKO; WALSH; VADIVEL | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

STANES; CAIN; BUHAGIAR | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

NORRIS, Damien Michael | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EBRAHIMI, Ali; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MURJAN MATAN, Yusuf | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NSEGIYUMVA, Aron; SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DOBSON, Christopher William; STURGEON, Joss Mark | Judge Fantin | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAWIL, Mousa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JENKINS, Adam Grant Mitchell | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GUNN, John Robert | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

DEAN, Edward James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

FINSELBACH, Jackson | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 23

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future for the Chinchilla News

        Exciting new digital future for the Chinchilla News

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of national breaking news and of course, the local news we’ve delivered for 114 years.

        Radical ag legislation to be tabled by Dalby youth pollie

        Premium Content Radical ag legislation to be tabled by Dalby youth pollie

        Politics Warrego’s youth member has wasted no time to enact change in his electorate...

        Chinchilla receives Australian first museum installation

        Premium Content Chinchilla receives Australian first museum installation

        News The Chinchilla Museum is shining brightly after opening an Australian first...

        Soil removed and site cleared five hours after chemicle spill

        Premium Content Soil removed and site cleared five hours after chemicle...

        News Firefighters are working to contain hazardous material that is leaking from a...