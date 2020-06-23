‘Disgusting’: Swim star in chilling extortion attack

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack is the victim of an extortion attempt.

AUSTRALIAN swimmer Shayna Jack has become the target of a vicious extortion attempt by overseas hackers who claim "I can see what you're doing at all times'.'

In a serious and disturbing twist to Jack's appeal to a four-year ban for alleged banned substance use, the 20-year-old has reported the series of messages to Queensland Police and the Court of Arbitration of Sport about the shocking series of messages.

The hackers messaged Jack via Facebook two days ago, stating they were going to post photos of her - unrelated to her anti-doping matter - unless she pays.

"If you don't pay - you will regret this,'' the message read.

"Did you really use them (banned substances), does that mean you can't swim again?

The 20-year old tested positive to the banned substance Ligandrol before last year's World Swimming Championships in South Korea.

As a result of the first message, Jack decided to inform Queensland Police on Monday while she also employed an IT specialist to help secure her personal details.

Shayna Jack has endured a year from hell. Picture: AAP

But then on Monday night, at around 9.40pm, Jack received another message that read: "I'm in a different country, you can't do anything against me, you have to pay.

"I can see what you're doing at all times.''

Advised not to communicate, Jack failed to respond, but then at 3am on Tuesday another message arrived which said: "I will share something that will disturb you, if you do not answer''.

Jack then woke on Tuesday morning to a message posted on her Facebook page, that said: "I regret I used doping in the 2017 Olympics.''

Despite the fact there has never been a 2017 Olympics, Jack has been left shattered by the blackmail attempt which could have major ramifications on her appeal to CAS.

"It's disgusting,'' Jack's lawyer Tim Fuller said.

"Clearly she's shaken by it all.

"We've informed the relevant authorities including police and the Court of Arbitration for sport.''