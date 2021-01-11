DISGUSTING: Graffiti vandals target Chinchilla home

A Chinchilla homeowner was forced to call police after someone had trespassed and vandalised their home with graffiti which depicted profanities and genitalia.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said at the time of the offence, the home had been vacant.

The spokesman said that vandals likely targeted the home on King St between December 23, and January 4, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or call 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.