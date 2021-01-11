Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRIME: Chinchilla home vandalised by graffiti. Pic: Supplied
CRIME: Chinchilla home vandalised by graffiti. Pic: Supplied
News

DISGUSTING: Graffiti vandals target Chinchilla home

Peta McEachern
11th Jan 2021 1:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Chinchilla homeowner was forced to call police after someone had trespassed and vandalised their home with graffiti which depicted profanities and genitalia.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said at the time of the offence, the home had been vacant.

The spokesman said that vandals likely targeted the home on King St between December 23, and January 4, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or call 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

chinchilla police vandalism wilful damage by graffiti

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        News Southeast Queensland’s three day lockdown will come to an end this evening after no new cases were recorded overnight, but many restrictions will remain.

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Lockdown could continue despite zero cases being recorded

        Western Downs comes alive with Australia Day celebrations

        Premium Content Western Downs comes alive with Australia Day celebrations

        News The Western Downs will come alive this Australia Day, as the region comes together...

        Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

        Premium Content Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

        News Council has partnered with SwimFit to deliver a series of family fun days at pools...