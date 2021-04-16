Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Court
Court
Crime

Disgraced dentist in custody over ‘degrading’ assaults

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
16th Apr 2021 2:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Gympie dentist who pleaded guilty to a raft of "violent and degrading" offences has been taken into custody to await his sentence.

Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod, 37, was led away from the dock of the Brisbane District Court on Friday after pleading guilty to 21 violent offences including sexual assault, indecent assault and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the offences were committed over two years against a woman who bravely fronted court this morning for Herrod's sentence, which was adjourned until next week.

 

Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod was taken into custody today. Picture: Annette Dew
Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod was taken into custody today. Picture: Annette Dew

"All relate to a course of conduct that was violent, degrading and persistent...," prosecutor Noel Needham told the court.

The court heard Herrod was initially facing more offences, but they were dropped after "significant negotiations" between defence and prosecutors.

Herrod's barrister Terry Morgans did not make any submissions and instead requested that the sentence be adjourned so a probation and parole report could be obtained.

Herrod will be sentenced next Wednesday.

Originally published as Disgraced dentist taken into custody over 'degrading' assaults

crime dentist editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No keys, ignition, dad pays $50 for stolen Commodore

        Premium Content No keys, ignition, dad pays $50 for stolen Commodore

        Crime A father breached a suspended prison sentence after he committed multiple crimes. Here’s what he did:

        Heartbreaking decision made after twin’s stillbirth

        Premium Content Heartbreaking decision made after twin’s stillbirth

        Parenting Mum on why she agreed to an autopsy after twin was stillborn

        REVEALED: 500,000 pages of documents state wont let you see

        Premium Content REVEALED: 500,000 pages of documents state wont let you see

        News Thousands spent trying to uncover secret government documents

        Opera at Jimbour returns as part of world first music event

        Premium Content Opera at Jimbour returns as part of world first music event

        Music One of the Western Downs’ highly anticipated heritage events will return for a...