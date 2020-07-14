'DISASTER': Expect delays after snap change to border rules

COMMUTERS looking to pass through the Queensland border can expect long wait times and longer queues after a change to restrictions was announced earlier today.

Parts of New South Wales have been declared COVID-19 hot spots, including parts of inner Sydney.

In an announcement this morning Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said from noon today the hotspot declarations mean those who have been in a COVID-19 hotspot within the last 14 days will no longer be able to quarantine in Queensland and will be turned away at the border.

The orders apply to everyone who has been in a COVID-19 hotspot in the past 14 days, except people needed in Queensland for essential purposes.

Queenslanders who have been in these hot spots are allowed to return home, but must quarantine in government provided accommodation.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said he expected traffic lines to rival those of last fortnight when the restrictions once against changed with only a few hours' notice.

While Mr Provest said he believed police were still figuring out the specifics, those with NSW number plates could be asked to produce receipts and records to prove they had not been in a hotspot.

"It's a system which is going to rely on honesty … although there are intense fines for those caught lying," he said.

"I think today is going to be a disaster.

"The thing is, someone living in Tweed could have gone to Sydney for the weekend. It's relying on people's honesty and a large percentage do the right thing but some haven't."