Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Severe flooding submerges Western Sydney
Weather

Disaster funding available for NSW floods

by Anton Nilsson
22nd Mar 2021 3:59 PM

Dozens of NSW localities have been declared disaster areas due to the ongoing floods, unlocking the possibility for residents to apply for government funds.

Services Australia lists 34 local government areas in NSW as eligible for the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment.

People living in those areas can claim up to $1,000 per adult and $400 for each child under 16 years old.

"We understand … you're just thinking about how you can keep your family together and keep them safe, and direct payment is what is really useful for people," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

The lump sum payment is available for residents in the relevant areas who are Australian residents or hold an eligible visa, are older than 16, and have been adversely affected by the floods.

Dozens of NSW localities have been declared disaster areas due to the ongoing floods, unlocking the possibility for residents to apply for government funds. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
Dozens of NSW localities have been declared disaster areas due to the ongoing floods, unlocking the possibility for residents to apply for government funds. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

Being adversely affected can mean being seriously injured, having a family member go missing or dying, or having one's property or residence significantly damaged.

Significant damage means the residence has been destroyed, declared structurally unsound, or sustained major damage.

The home can also be eligible if its interior has been exposed to the elements or taken in sewage.

If a major asset has been damaged, such as a car, water tank or piece of machinery worth more than $20,000, that can also mean a person is eligible.

The local government areas that have been declared eligible are, as of midday Monday:

  • Armidale
  • Bellingen
  • Blacktown
  • Blue Mountains
  • Camden
  • Campbelltown
  • Canterbury Bankstown
  • Central Coast
  • Cessnock
  • Clarence Valley
  • Coffs Harbour
  • Cumberland
  • Dungog Shire
  • Fairfield
  • Hawkesbury
  • The Hills
  • Hornsby
  • Inner West
  • Kempsey
  • Ku-ring-gai
  • Lake Macquarie
  • Liverpool
  • Maitland
  • Mid-Coast
  • Nambucca
  • Newcastle
  • Northern Beaches
  • Parramatta
  • Penrith
  • Port Macquarie-Hastings
  • Port Stephens
  • Sutherland
  • Tenterfield
  • Wollondilly

Originally published as Disaster cash available for NSW floods

editors picks nsw floods

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Details emerge of Toowoomba driver killed in fiery crash

        Premium Content Details emerge of Toowoomba driver killed in fiery crash

        Breaking A horrific crash has claimed the life of a Toowoomba man after the vehicle burst into flames. LATEST DETAILS:

        Drought outreach program for Western Downs residents

        Premium Content Drought outreach program for Western Downs residents

        Rural Have you been affected by the drought? Here how you can access free help:

        Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Premium Content Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Health Two in Qld ICUs with COVID-19 as Australia begins Phase 1B rollout

        UPDATE: Wambo wind farm undergoes aviation assessment

        Premium Content UPDATE: Wambo wind farm undergoes aviation assessment

        News The 80+ turbine wind farm located near Dalby is gearing up for construction ,with...