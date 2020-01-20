Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CARE FOR KOALAS Given the devastating impact the fires have had on our koala population, these cuddly, and seriously endangered Aussie natives, need our help now more than ever before. Enter the new $3 million Port Stephens koala sanctuary in NSW. Created to care for sick, injured or orphaned koalas, the facility is built wit
CARE FOR KOALAS Given the devastating impact the fires have had on our koala population, these cuddly, and seriously endangered Aussie natives, need our help now more than ever before. Enter the new $3 million Port Stephens koala sanctuary in NSW. Created to care for sick, injured or orphaned koalas, the facility is built wit
News

'Disappointment' over State Government's koala mapping

Matthew Newton
by
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA resident Chris Meibusch is "disappointed" concerns over the future of koala habitat in the Toowoomba region have fallen on deaf ears. 

Mr Meibusch, the secretary of Save Mount Lofty Inc, lodged a submission on behalf of Toowoomba region stakeholders during the State Government's public consultation period on its draft South East Queensland Koala Conservation Strategy.

Mr Meibusch said with the short period for public consultation, he was sceptical the State Government would take notice of the submission. 

"But there appears to be no changes from what was proposed to what is in the final strategy," he said. 

He said feedback from members highlighted the assessment of koala habitat for the strategy was "based on incomplete data" and noted that there was no data for Toowoomba. 

SML's submission argued surveys were needed to establish the true size of the koala population around Toowoomba. 

More Stories

Show More
dha save mount lofty toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Deadly' fight leaves local banned from every pub

        premium_icon 'Deadly' fight leaves local banned from every pub

        News A history of public nuisances leaves one local banned from every bar in the western Queensland town.

        • 12th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
        Store owner held at knife point

        premium_icon Store owner held at knife point

        News A robbery with violence has occurred at a Dalby shop.

        Mayor warns Dalby on alert for ‘high threat’ of more floods

        premium_icon Mayor warns Dalby on alert for ‘high threat’ of more floods

        News ‘There is a serious risk’: mayor Paul McVeigh.

        More southwest land unlocked for CSG exploration

        premium_icon More southwest land unlocked for CSG exploration

        News More than 7000 square kilometres of land is being opened up for mining and gas in...