Dingo nips Fraser Island resident on her property

A Fraser Island resident has been nipped by a dingo that came onto her property.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers are investigating the incident, which happened at Orchid Beach.

The incident happened earlier this month when a dingo entered the property, approached her and nipped her on the knee.

The incident has prompted rangers to remind residents to ensure their property is secure with fences and gates closed and locked at all times.

This time of year, rangers tend to see juvenile dingoes testing their dominance skills which may cause them to become more brazen and opportunistic ahead of breeding season from March to April, a spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Science said.

"People are reminded to be dingo safe and not to feed or interact with the wongari, as this may contribute to their habituation and may have consequences.

"Wongari that lose their natural wariness of people and become habituated may become aggressive while seeking food."