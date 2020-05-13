Digital support sessions to help businesses make a comeback

LOCAL business owners in the Western Downs are being encouraged to take advantage of free support sessions designed to assist businesses in the recovery process from the currently health crisis plaguing the country.

The digital sessions will target ways to make an effective comeback and increase their online presence.

As part of Western Downs Regional Council’s $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package, Council is delivering free online webinars and one-on-one consultations in partnership with Australian Small Business Advisory Services (ASBAS), Digital Solutions Queensland and local Chambers of Commerce.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said the sessions would offer expert coaching to support business and promote the importance of digital innovation for local traders.

“Our local businesses are the backbone of our community and it’s vital we do all we can to help them move through this health crisis and recover,” Cr McVeigh said.

“As part of Council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package to get our region back on track, Council is delivering a series of online webinars to coach businesses through a range of tools and tips to increase their digital presence and ultimately increase their revenue.

“The webinars will be conducted by digital experts organised by ASBAS and will cover several topics including digital marketing, website design, e-commerce and branding.

“These hour-long sessions will take place during June, with registrations now open for businesses to secure their place.

“On top of the online webinars, the digital support sessions will also offer businesses up to five hours free one-on-one advice from a digital expert to give a more personalised coaching experience and help businesses adapt the advice to their needs.”

Registrations for these events are now open and businesses are encouraged to register via Council’s ‘For Business’ page under the COVID-19 Recovery Package website: https://www.wdrc.qld.gov.au/recovery/for-business/.