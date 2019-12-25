Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Robert John Edward Richards was given a stern warning about his drug use.
Robert John Edward Richards was given a stern warning about his drug use.
Crime

Did the message sink in for this drug user?

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE'S warning to Robert John Edward ­Richards was very clear.

"If you keep coming back before the court, possessing dangerous drugs, you're going to end up going to jail."

After those words, ­Magistrate Cameron Press placed the 23-year-old on nine months' probation for his ­latest cannabis indiscretion earlier this month.

Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that ­Richards, who was most ­recently busted with 1.6g of cannabis, had also been dealt with for drug offences in ­February this year and September last year.

As well as pleading guilty to drug possession, Richards pleaded guilty to a contravene direction charge and for that he was fined $150.

More Stories

Show More
possess cannabis tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        P1 driver drinking VB rolls car with mates

        premium_icon P1 driver drinking VB rolls car with mates

        News Having a few cold ones at the pub with mates didn’t end well for this lad.

        How to set your new year’s fitness goals, and keep them

        How to set your new year’s fitness goals, and keep them

        News A local personal trainer offers her advice on getting your fitness and confidence...

        Police urge caution this Christmas: “Key lock your doors”

        Police urge caution this Christmas: “Key lock your doors”

        News Southwest crime spree: Criminals are getting away with the same MO with a recent...

        ’To our wonderful farmers’: Bundy students offer well wishes

        premium_icon ’To our wonderful farmers’: Bundy students offer well wishes

        News A Bundaberg high school teacher had one simple task for her students in their last...