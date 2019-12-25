Did the message sink in for this drug user?
A MAGISTRATE'S warning to Robert John Edward Richards was very clear.
"If you keep coming back before the court, possessing dangerous drugs, you're going to end up going to jail."
After those words, Magistrate Cameron Press placed the 23-year-old on nine months' probation for his latest cannabis indiscretion earlier this month.
Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that Richards, who was most recently busted with 1.6g of cannabis, had also been dealt with for drug offences in February this year and September last year.
As well as pleading guilty to drug possession, Richards pleaded guilty to a contravene direction charge and for that he was fined $150.