Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Did Otways panther take farmer’s livestock?

by Harrison Tippet
23rd Sep 2020 10:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sightings of Otways panthers - including one from this month - will form part of an Aussie podcast series exploring the legend of panthers roaming the country.

And the man behind the podcast is calling for local witnesses to the big cats to come forward.

Tweed Heads podcaster Ben Beed is preparing episode six of his Missing Panther series, to focus on Victorian sightings of what many consider an urban legend.

Mr Beed said researchers, witnesses and investigators had been interviewed regarding sightings of the Otways panthers, including a farmer who allegedly saw a panther in early September after livestock went missing.

 

Missing Panther podcaster Ben Beed
Missing Panther podcaster Ben Beed

 

 

"The historical stuff down there seems to be in abundance, and the current stuff is there as well," Mr Beed said of the Otways. "People are still seeing something."

The Missing Panther series follows Mr Beed's attempt to make sense of three "feline creatures" he found in a duck's nest as a teenager, and his quest to explore the possibility of panthers in Australia.

He explores how the cats may have got here - as US army mascots, abandoned before the war, or escaped circus attractions - and dives into the decades of witness material and research on the subject.

"I guess I personally just wanted to speak to the people who have witnessed something, because there's so much controversy around it," he said.

"Why haven't we got that definitive proof yet? Why is there no DNA evidence?

"I sort of can't get past the fact that there are many credible people - we're talking doctors, police officers, detectives, wildlife biologists, ex members of the Department of Primary Industries - all saying they've seen something."

For details, visit missingpanther.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Did Otways panther take farmer's livestock?

More Stories

legend otways panther podcast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Premium Content Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Health The COVID-19 pandemic has made travelling more daunting than ever before, but Queenslanders don’t necessarily need a vaccine to feel safe about taking flight.

        33 years after arrest, old man faces child sex abuse trial

        Premium Content 33 years after arrest, old man faces child sex abuse trial

        Crime Neville Christopher Yeomans to face trial on historic abuse charges

        EXPECT STORMS: Wet weather inbound for southwest Qld

        Premium Content EXPECT STORMS: Wet weather inbound for southwest Qld

        Weather HEAVY showers responsible for the flooded drought plains in Queensland’s west are...

        Woman snaps at police for seizing her dog

        Premium Content Woman snaps at police for seizing her dog

        News “YOU’RE not taking my f — king dog,” a Chinchilla woman who obstructed police who...