Dictator’s son wins boxing fight

The weirdest — and perhaps most shameful — fight of 2021 saw the son of a feared dictator handed victory ... because of course he was.

Adam Kadyrov, the son of the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, appeared to be handed an undeserved win in a recent amateur bout.

In scenes that wouldn't have been out of place in Sacha Baron Cohen's 2012 film The Dictator, 14-year-old Adam had his hand raised despite being on the receiving end of the best punches.

How it played out

With just under a minute remaining in the second round the two fighters started trading shots, but Adam's opponent was slightly more accurate and connected several times.

It prompted an unnecessary intervention by the referee, who perhaps sensed the action wasn't going to script.

The referee oddly steps in and sends Kadyrov to his corner.

He sent Adam back to his corner and gave his opponent a standing eight count, even though he hadn't really taken any damage and certainly wasn't showing any signs of being hurt.

The boxer in blue's corner also sensed some apparent danger as they threw a towel into the ring, signalling their man could no longer continue.

So the referee waved off the bout and Adam was declared the winner.

Footage of the bout has been met with derision by the boxing community.

Adam Kadyrov has his hand raised as the winner.

Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?

Ramzan Kadyrov, who was engaged in violent power struggles for military and political authority after assuming leadership of the Russian republic in 2007, has built a somewhat unwanted presence in the boxing and MMA worlds.

As well as holding under-age fights involving his offspring, he has been photographed with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson and Khabib Nurmagomedov as he leverages their fame to grow his own popularity.

He also made a chilling offer to UFC president Dana White to put his best local Chechnyan fighters against White's best in "fights to the death".

There are also regular stories of his sinister and iron-fist approach to ruling - and he has repeatedly been connected to the deaths of his enemies.

Aussie who took a punch from Kadyrov

Australian heavyweight boxer Lucas Browne got a first-hand look at how the Kadyrovs are treated in their homeland when he travelled to Chechnya to fight Uzbekistan's Ruslan Chagaev in 2016.

He attended a gym in Grozny for a photo opportunity in the days leading up to the bout and found Kadyrov on hand with his hands wrapped for a light sparring session.

"He's basically a big child - that's how I'd describe him," Browne told Sporting News.

"Anything he did, everyone was like 'yeah, that's the greatest thing we've ever seen'.

"So, he did all his stuff, and we took a photo, and he basically just went 'bang' and punched me in the stomach as hard as he could. I wasn't ready for it.

Lucas Browne with Ramzan Kadyrov in 2016.

"It was a hard punch … I was completely shocked - I didn't know what to do."

Browne made the smart decision to laugh it off.

"I asked my minder - my armed guard - if I had done anything, what would've happened?" he said. "He goes, 'we'd shoot you'."

Perhaps the boxer in blue was smart to lose too.

Originally published as Dictator's son wins bizarre boxing fight