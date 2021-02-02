Dexter’s books a ‘valuable addition’ to National Library

The oldest Aussie has written 12 books so far, and the National Library has taken interest in them. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

The National Library of Australia has taken interest in acquiring books written by the country’s oldest person, Roma’s Dexter Kruger.

When approached to provide all 12 of his works to the library on January 20, Dexter didn’t just hand them off, but cheekily sold them for $140 about a week later.

The 111-year-old former grazier has self-published works like Dexter at his Best, As You Like It, and Mustering the Strays.

“They give an expression of what life was like just that day, for perhaps just a couple of weeks. So I think that’s the attraction,” he said.

“I’ve had a lot of, you might say, practice in writing, being the secretary of a few organisations, particularly the local branch of the graziers association (Brisbane Valley) and I had that position for 20 years and I learned how to put a letter together so that the reader would have a clear understanding of what it was about.

“And so, when I started writing, I was well on the way to making a good story.”

An acquisitions worker from the National Library of Queensland said, “Dexter’s books would be a valuable addition to our collection!”

“It is important for the community and future generations to have access to his works.”

Dexter has his 13th book on the way, with an autobiography expected to come out in 2021.

And the draft of The Life and Times of Dexter Kruger is already complete, now he just has to do some finetuning and approach a suitable publisher.

“Somebody else will reap the benefit if you’re not careful,” he said.

“By the same token, you’ve got to have somebody who gives it all the publicity.”

When asked about what advice he would give to up and coming writers, he said there isn’t any.

“I’ve had a lot of fellows that’ve read some of my stories that say I want to write my story, why? Because they can’t.”

“It’s one thing to write a story, its another one to tell one.”

“I could write lots and lots of other stories, but I only put into print stories that I thought would be good quality.

“There’s not a word in any of the stories that couldn’t be spoken in any company - there are no swear words and there is no reliance on alcohol.”

