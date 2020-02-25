Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Family delivered devastating news

Jenna Thompson
by
25th Feb 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed that the family of the two men killed on the Summerland Way, Dilkoon have been notified of the tragedy.

The devastating news was delivered via French Consulate after police were able to confirm the identities of the two tourists.

The wreck of a Hyundai sedan in which two people, believed to be French nationals, died when it collided head on with an empty milk truck on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon on Saturday.
The wreck of a Hyundai sedan in which two people, believed to be French nationals, died when it collided head on with an empty milk truck on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon on Saturday. Bill North

The two men were travelling north along the Summerland Way toward Casino in the early hours of Saturday morning when their Hyundai sedan collided with an empty milk tanker just before 4am.

Both men were killed on impact while the tanker driver was uninjured.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams told the Daily Examiner that the Hyundai sedan was at fault, with initial observations at the scene suggesting either driver fatigue, or tiredness combined with the driver forgetting he was in a left-hand drive country, caused the car to be on the wrong side of the road.

More Stories

Show More
clarence crime coffs/clarence local area command fatal crash summerland way tourists
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: River still rising as residents leave

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: River still rising as residents leave

        News Major flooding is occurring along parts of the Balonne and Maranoa Rivers, and the river is still rising.

        • 25th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
        INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Chopper pilot saves cattle from floods

        premium_icon INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Chopper pilot saves cattle from floods

        News A Mitchell-based helicopter pilot has captured incredible photos of rising flood...

        IN PICTURES: What Roma’s Supa IGA will look like

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: What Roma’s Supa IGA will look like

        News See the concept designs of the new Supa IGA to be built in Roma by August, with...

        Australia Day award recipient caught at 3x limit

        premium_icon Australia Day award recipient caught at 3x limit

        News An Australia Day Award recipient was caught over three times the limit after he...