‘Devastating … but positive’: Roma’s Maddy Thomas leaves The Voice

Roma's Maddy Thomas battled it out with teammate Claudia Harrison on The Voice.

MADDY Thomas’ voice has sung out across the world during her time on The Voice, and even though it is now at an end, the Roma singer has said the entire experience has been unique and overwhelmingly positive.

She was knocked out of the competition during the battles round on Monday night, going head to head with her West Australian teammate Claudia Harrison.

While she was sad to be leaving the competition after just her second time on air, the 16-year-old said simply going on the show has been a huge achievement.

“Going into it (this episode) I was pretty nervous, but also excited to get on the stage,” she said.

“Because every chance you get to perform up there is another chance to show people what you’ve got.

“Unfortunately I did have to go home, which has devastating, but honestly the whole experience has been really positive.

“Even going home, there’s not really anything negative about it, because just making it this far has been such a massive achievement.”

More than anything, the young performer has used her time on the show to learn about the entertainment industry, and how to be an even better performer; one day she hopes to become a professional musician.

Miss Thomas had the opportunity to learn from Australian pop icon Delta Goodrem, and said she had shard some incredibly valuable wisdom.

“It has been amazing to get that experience working with Delta; she is so professional and so well known in the music industry,” she said.

“For her to impart her knowledge on us is incredible.

“She taught me a lot about stage presence and performing for people, that is one of her main specialties: creating a great performance and being able to engage with the audience.

“Hopefully I can give all of it a test run soon when I can perform back at home.”

Despite leaving the show early on, Miss Thomas’ fame has already skyrocketed, with fans all over the world falling in love with her unique and soulful voice.

On her social media, she has received messages from fans in Europe and the Americas, who love watching The Voice Australia.

“People from around the world have contacted me saying that they heard my blind audition … from New York City, Germany, Canada, and New Zealand,” she said.

“It was really cool.”