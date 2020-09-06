Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GOOD AS NEW: A new fence will improve appearance and safety. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
GOOD AS NEW: A new fence will improve appearance and safety. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Council News

DETAILS: ‘Striking’ new addition to Miles cemetery

Meg Gannon
6th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A ‘STRIKING’ new addition to a Miles facility will improve its presentation and appearance to the public, and increases safety standards.

Western Downs Regional Council has constructed a new fence as part of its extensive COVID-19 Recovery Package to create jobs and stimulate the local economy.

Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries spokeswoman Councillor Carolyn Tillman said the new fence adds significant value to the facility.

“Our COVID-19 stimulus package has enabled us to complete many upgrades around the region, so I’m pleased to see the Miles Cemetery fence installed,” Cr Tillman said.

“The previous fence was deteriorating, and it was vital that we replaced it to protect the cemetery environs.

“Further irrigation and landscaping works are also planned for the cemetery, offering a more pleasant environment for people to come and visit their loved ones.

“Projects like these are incredibly important in supporting our communities and ensuring these essential spaces are looked after now and into the future.”

Installation of the new powder coated fence is now complete and works for irrigation and landscape advancements are set to commence in the coming months as part of Council’s 2020-21 Budget.

To find out more about works included in Council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package, visit www.wdrc.qld.gov.au or contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624).

$50m covid-19 recovery package miles cemetery western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Property Despite entering the worst recession in 80 years, real estate agents are bracing for a spring frenzy. FIND OUT WHAT PRICES ARE DOING IN YOUR SUBURB

        86-year-old accused woman granted bail by court

        Premium Content 86-year-old accused woman granted bail by court

        Crime Even when bailed she will remain a regulated patient, barrister says

        New project to honour Wandoan soldier settlers and boost jobs

        Premium Content New project to honour Wandoan soldier settlers and boost...

        Council News THE project features over 100 plaques immortalising fallen soldiers

        Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        Premium Content Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        News Friday is D-Day for states to agree on 'hot spots'