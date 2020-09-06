DETAILS: ‘Striking’ new addition to Miles cemetery

GOOD AS NEW: A new fence will improve appearance and safety. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

A ‘STRIKING’ new addition to a Miles facility will improve its presentation and appearance to the public, and increases safety standards.

Western Downs Regional Council has constructed a new fence as part of its extensive COVID-19 Recovery Package to create jobs and stimulate the local economy.

Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries spokeswoman Councillor Carolyn Tillman said the new fence adds significant value to the facility.

“Our COVID-19 stimulus package has enabled us to complete many upgrades around the region, so I’m pleased to see the Miles Cemetery fence installed,” Cr Tillman said.

“The previous fence was deteriorating, and it was vital that we replaced it to protect the cemetery environs.

“Further irrigation and landscaping works are also planned for the cemetery, offering a more pleasant environment for people to come and visit their loved ones.

“Projects like these are incredibly important in supporting our communities and ensuring these essential spaces are looked after now and into the future.”

Installation of the new powder coated fence is now complete and works for irrigation and landscape advancements are set to commence in the coming months as part of Council’s 2020-21 Budget.

To find out more about works included in Council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package, visit www.wdrc.qld.gov.au or contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624).