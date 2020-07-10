DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured
A NANANGO woman has been killed in a horror crash on the D’Aguilar Highway at Barker Creek Flat this morning.
A preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident occurred when the 51-year-old female driver attempted to overtake other vehicles, while driving toward Nanango at about 8am this morning.
According to Kingaroy Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney, while attempting to return to the correct side of the road, she lost control of her vehicle and collided head-on with a sedan travelling in the opposite direction.
Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 79-year-old driver of the other vehicle was transported to Nanango Hospital for treatment by a witness of the crash. He is currently in a stable condition.
Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the matter.
Both lanes of traffic on the D’Aguilar Highway have since been reopened.